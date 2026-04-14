Short Interest in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Declines By 57.0%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,781 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 8,802 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $46.23.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI BIC ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz SE now owns 303,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance in Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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