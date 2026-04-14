iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,117 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 5,427 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares FinTech Active ETF Price Performance

BPAY traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. iShares FinTech Active ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Get iShares FinTech Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares FinTech Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares FinTech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BPAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.76% of iShares FinTech Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares FinTech Active ETF

The BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF (BPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in innovative technologies used and applied in financial services. BPAY was launched on Aug 16, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares FinTech Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares FinTech Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.