Financial Survey: Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) vs. PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Capcom and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Capcom alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 32.82% 26.93% 21.51% PLAYSTUDIOS -12.18% -10.75% -8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capcom and PLAYSTUDIOS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $1.11 billion 10.27 $319.78 million $0.51 21.04 PLAYSTUDIOS $235.10 million 0.24 -$28.64 million ($0.22) -1.97

Capcom has higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capcom has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capcom and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 1 0 0 2.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 1 2 1 0 2.00

PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 189.15%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Capcom.

Summary

Capcom beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.