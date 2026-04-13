Investors Buy High Volume of Blue Owl Capital Put Options (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 64,863 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 47,638 put options.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of OWL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. 15,514,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,382,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.