Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI) Short Interest Update

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,684 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 4,711 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned 2.21% of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SURI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.39. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund employs an actively managed, multi-asset strategy that focuses on equity and debt securities of companies in the healthcare sector. The fund selects securities believed to be attractive investment opportunities SURI was launched on Feb 7, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

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