Insider Buying: SThree (LON:STEM) Insider Buys 102 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach purchased 102 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 per share, with a total value of £150.96.

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 87 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 per share, with a total value of £150.51.

On Thursday, February 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 82 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 per share, with a total value of £150.88.

SThree Price Performance

STEM stock traded down GBX 2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 149.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,802. The stock has a market cap of £186.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SThree ( LON:STEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX 13.70 EPS for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities research analysts expect that SThree plc will post 38.490881 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 target price on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SThree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 270.

View Our Latest Report on STEM

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With 40 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

We provide permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of around 6,000 clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.