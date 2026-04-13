Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $199.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.27. 1,249,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $164.89 and a 12-month high of $239.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSH. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,057,682,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,140,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,967,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

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Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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