Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Air Products and Chemicals stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alcon (NYSE:ALC) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/6/2026.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.45. 306,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,360. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of -197.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.37 and a 200 day moving average of $265.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $301.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -479.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.94.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,509,702,000 after purchasing an additional 303,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,160,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,904,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,940,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,911,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,448,340,000 after acquiring an additional 352,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,236,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Air Products and Chemicals

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Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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