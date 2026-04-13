Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Representative Byron Donalds (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 1/8/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 1/8/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 1/8/2026.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,260,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,748,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KGI Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About PayPal

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PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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