Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.4360, but opened at $5.6970. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.6970, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.24.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 14.72%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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