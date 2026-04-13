Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 188,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.05 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $249.94 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $585.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.25 and a 200-day moving average of $333.65.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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