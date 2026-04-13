Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,225

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,975 to GBX 3,225 in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 to GBX 2,950 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,978.17.

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Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent Company Profile

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 3,185 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.64. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 2,381 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,115.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,887.34.

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As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK’s regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

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