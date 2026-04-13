Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

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Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $5.55 on Monday. Certara has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of -555.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $103.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Certara by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 273,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 132,927 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,109 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $2,818,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 982,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 327,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $10,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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