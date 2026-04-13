Short Interest in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP) Increases By 239.9%

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 51,308 shares, a growth of 239.9% from the March 15th total of 15,096 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHCP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 1,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

The John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed with a focus on a diversified bond portfolio, which includes a potential 20% allocation to high-yield bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income while also considering ESG factors in its investment analysis JHCP was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

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