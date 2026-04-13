Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Short Interest Down 81.9% in March

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,144 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 216,684 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF by 893.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 175,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,875,000.

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Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $51.72.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

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