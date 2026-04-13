Short Interest in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Rises By 319.4%

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,965 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the March 15th total of 3,091 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA ICAP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,604. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $95.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

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