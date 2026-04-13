Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

INTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

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Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. Intapp has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Intapp by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Intapp by 77.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

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Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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