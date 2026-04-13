China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Head to Head Review

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 16.55% 23.50% 12.19% China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group has a beta of -2.26, meaning that its share price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Laureate Education and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 3 2 3.17 China Bilingual Technology & Education Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Laureate Education presently has a consensus price target of $39.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.70 billion 2.76 $281.63 million $1.92 17.14 China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

Summary

Laureate Education beats China Bilingual Technology & Education Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

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Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About China Bilingual Technology & Education Group

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Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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