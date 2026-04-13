HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

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HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE DINO opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 143,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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