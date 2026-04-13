Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,799 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 72,666 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

AHCHY opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

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Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS: AHCHY) is one of China’s leading cement manufacturers, specializing in the production and sale of cement, clinker and related building materials. Headquartered in Wuhu, Anhui Province, the company operates an integrated network of production facilities that serve residential, commercial and infrastructure markets across multiple regions in China. Its product portfolio covers a broad range of cement types, including ordinary portland cement, blended cement and special-purpose cements for roads and high‐performance construction projects.

Established in 1997 as part of the Anhui Conch Group’s expansion into building materials, Anhui Conch Cement was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2003.

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