Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Immunovant from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Immunovant from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Immunovant from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $342,918.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,420.10. This trade represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuyl Christopher Van sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $128,246.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 183,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,625.73. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,611. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant’s approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company’s lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

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