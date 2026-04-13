FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Short Interest Down 92.2% in March

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 110,713 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 1,412,150 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,858 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 278,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

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FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GUNR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 560,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,606. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water. GUNR was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

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