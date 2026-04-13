Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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Outset Medical Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of OM stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In other Outset Medical news, EVP Marc Nash sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,059.20. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $47,687.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,219.84. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,783 shares of company stock valued at $183,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 662.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

About Outset Medical

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Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

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