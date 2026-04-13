Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.6364.

LEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEU opened at $187.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $464.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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