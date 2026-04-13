NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NXDT opened at $4.43 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

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NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) is a real estate investment trust focused on building a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across the United States. Since commencing operations through its initial public offering in mid-2021, the company has pursued an opportunistic strategy, targeting value-add and well-located assets in key growth markets. Its investment mandate spans multiple property types, including multifamily residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality, with an emphasis on generating sustainable income and potential for capital appreciation.

The trust is externally managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P., a real estate investment firm with a track record of sourcing, underwriting and asset-managing commercial properties.

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