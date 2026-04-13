Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVLA. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.07.

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Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $151.18.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director Elaine J. Heron purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,500. This represents a 5.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,396,375. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,255,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,212,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,949,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palvella Therapeutics

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Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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