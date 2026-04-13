Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in March

Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,082 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the March 15th total of 75,423 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Brambles to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) is a global supply-chain logistics company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for its pooled pallet and reusable packaging services. The company operates the CHEP brand for pallets and larger load-carrier solutions and the IFCO brand for reusable plastic crates, offering customers standardized, shared assets that move goods through retail, grocery, manufacturing and other supply chains.

Brambles’ core activities include the management, distribution and maintenance of pooled pallets, crates and containers; repair and refurbishment services; and logistics support such as asset tracking and inventory management.

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