Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $34.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

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Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

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Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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