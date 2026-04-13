Analysts Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target at $22.62

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.0769.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. Arete Research started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TeraWulf from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

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TeraWulf Trading Down 0.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

In other news, Director Michael C. Bucella bought 3,171 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $50,038.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 270,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,635.62. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 573,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $9,257,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,728,700. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,094 shares of company stock valued at $200,392 and sold 737,500 shares valued at $11,897,750. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $6,625,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in TeraWulf by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More TeraWulf News

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $30 and kept an overweight rating, giving the stock renewed analyst support and a sizable upside thesis that likely fueled buying interest. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $30 and kept an overweight rating, giving the stock renewed analyst support and a sizable upside thesis that likely fueled buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow: traders bought ~191,521 call contracts (about +46% vs. average), a signal of speculative/leveraged bullish positioning that can amplify intraday gains. (Options volume report)

Large bullish options flow: traders bought ~191,521 call contracts (about +46% vs. average), a signal of speculative/leveraged bullish positioning that can amplify intraday gains. (Options volume report) Positive Sentiment: Media and market coverage tie WULF to the AI/HPC infrastructure theme — a Yahoo Finance piece notes the stock hit a 52‑week high as investors price in demand for power-and-capacity tied to AI data centers. Article Title

Media and market coverage tie WULF to the AI/HPC infrastructure theme — a Yahoo Finance piece notes the stock hit a 52‑week high as investors price in demand for power-and-capacity tied to AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Company financing and contract updates cited in recent coverage: a disclosed $500M delayed‑draw senior secured bridge (364‑day) to help fund the Hawesville data center, a $100M minimum liquidity covenant, and company disclosures of ~522 contracted critical‑IT MW (~$12.8B in credit‑enhanced contracts). Those items reduce funding uncertainty for buildout and support the growth story. Article Title

Company financing and contract updates cited in recent coverage: a disclosed $500M delayed‑draw senior secured bridge (364‑day) to help fund the Hawesville data center, a $100M minimum liquidity covenant, and company disclosures of ~522 contracted critical‑IT MW (~$12.8B in credit‑enhanced contracts). Those items reduce funding uncertainty for buildout and support the growth story. Positive Sentiment: On‑site infrastructure progress: a massive transformer for the Lake Mariner data center has arrived by barge/road — a tangible construction milestone that supports near‑term buildout and capacity ramp expectations. Article Title

On‑site infrastructure progress: a massive transformer for the Lake Mariner data center has arrived by barge/road — a tangible construction milestone that supports near‑term buildout and capacity ramp expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Industry backdrop: analysis on “neoclouds” and supply constraints highlights structural demand for alternative data‑center and power providers — a positive tailwind for the sector but not unique to TeraWulf. Article Title

Industry backdrop: analysis on “neoclouds” and supply constraints highlights structural demand for alternative data‑center and power providers — a positive tailwind for the sector but not unique to TeraWulf. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity shows notable executive sales (CFO, CEO) in recent months; while insiders have also bought, sizable historic insider sales can weigh on sentiment and invite profit‑taking. Article Title

TeraWulf Company Profile

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TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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