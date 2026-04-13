Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Stratus Properties Stock Performance

STRS opened at $30.41 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $242.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 9,400 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $283,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,119,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,561.31. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,965 shares of company stock worth $541,396. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Stratus Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stratus Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: STRS) is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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