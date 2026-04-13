Wall Street Zen Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to “Buy”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.06.

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Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $350.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Intuit by 575.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedNow certification strengthens Intuit’s product moat for SMBs by enabling instant payments and faster cash flow on QuickBooks and related products—this could deepen bank partnerships and improve customer stickiness. Intuit Completes FedNow® Service Certification

FedNow certification strengthens Intuit’s product moat for SMBs by enabling instant payments and faster cash flow on QuickBooks and related products—this could deepen bank partnerships and improve customer stickiness. Positive Sentiment: Street support and fundamentals: multiple analysts still rate INTU overweight/buy and median price targets remain well above current levels; recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats, which underpins the longer‑term growth case. QuiverQuant: INTU opinions

Street support and fundamentals: multiple analysts still rate INTU overweight/buy and median price targets remain well above current levels; recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats, which underpins the longer‑term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is being reassessed: after the sharp pullback INTU now trades at much lower multiples versus recent highs, prompting buy/hold/sell debates — some see a discounted entry, others want more clarity on AI impact into the tax season. Intuit Stock Trades at a Discount

Valuation is being reassessed: after the sharp pullback INTU now trades at much lower multiples versus recent highs, prompting buy/hold/sell debates — some see a discounted entry, others want more clarity on AI impact into the tax season. Negative Sentiment: AI‑related competitive fears: launch of Anthropic’s Managed Agents and advances from other AI providers have sparked concerns that autonomous agents could displace seat‑based SaaS revenue (TurboTax, QuickBooks seat/licensing models), triggering a sectorwide selloff that hit INTU hard. Anthropic model shocks software stocks

AI‑related competitive fears: launch of Anthropic’s Managed Agents and advances from other AI providers have sparked concerns that autonomous agents could displace seat‑based SaaS revenue (TurboTax, QuickBooks seat/licensing models), triggering a sectorwide selloff that hit INTU hard. Negative Sentiment: Price action and flows: shares have fallen to multi‑year/52‑week lows on heavy volume, accompanied by notable insider sales and large institutional reductions at some firms—heightening technical and sentiment pressure. Intuit hits 52-week low

Price action and flows: shares have fallen to multi‑year/52‑week lows on heavy volume, accompanied by notable insider sales and large institutional reductions at some firms—heightening technical and sentiment pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing resets: a handful of models and fair‑value estimates have been trimmed as analysts incorporate AI risk and near‑term tax‑season uncertainty, which could limit near‑term upside despite intact long‑term fundamentals. Narrative shifting with AI risks

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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