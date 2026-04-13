ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,796 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the March 15th total of 11,041 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $43.70 on Monday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of ASMPT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ASMPT

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ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) is a Hong Kong–based provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing surface-mount technology (SMT) placement machines, flip-chip bonders and systems for wafer-level packaging. Its solutions are used by electronics manufacturers, semiconductor foundries and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers worldwide.

ASMPT’s product portfolio encompasses high-speed pick-and-place machines, thermal equipment for reflow and curing processes, and advanced deposition tools for etch, physical vapor deposition (PVD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) applications.

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