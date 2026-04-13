Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $400.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.0080.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $348.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 322.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.68. Tesla has a 12 month low of $222.79 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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