Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $400.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.0080.
Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of Tesla stock opened at $348.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 322.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.68. Tesla has a 12 month low of $222.79 and a 12 month high of $498.83.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Dutch regulators approved Tesla’s driver‑assistance system for supervised use on highways and city streets in the Netherlands — a first regulatory sign‑off in Europe that supports Tesla’s autonomy narrative and EU expansion plans. Tesla’s self-driving software gets Dutch go-ahead
- Positive Sentiment: Germany registrations surged ~315% year‑over‑year in March (record 9,252 units), signaling demand recovery in Europe’s largest auto market that could help offset other regional weakness. What Drove Tesla Germany’s 315% Y/Y Surge in March Registrations?
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying from ARK Invest / Cathie Wood continues during the pullback, providing a retail/institutional demand floor that can reduce downside volatility. Cathie Wood Doubles Down on Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla is reportedly developing a smaller, lower‑cost compact SUV — a potential volume driver over time but one that may pressure margins if executed. Investors view this as a strategic shift that could help long‑term growth but adds execution risk. Tesla’s lower-cost EV plan seen boosting volume, risking margins
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming Q1 earnings (April 22) are the next major catalyst — results and management commentary on deliveries, margins, energy, and autonomy progress will likely drive near‑term moves. Tesla Earnings Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail investors are buying the dip according to some data vendors — this can create short-lived support but may not offset institutional selling if fundamentals disappoint. Vanda Research Says Retail Investors are Buying the Tesla Stock Dip
- Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed Q1 delivery and production expectations (deliveries ~358K vs. est. ~365.6K; production also below forecasts), creating inventory/backlog concerns that are pressuring sentiment. Tesla stock slips as delivery miss and risks weigh on sentiment
- Negative Sentiment: China retail sales declined (~16% in Q1) despite wholesale increases, highlighting regional demand divergence and a potential headwind to global volumes. Tesla’s China Retail Sales Decline 16% In Q1
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism is rising — JPMorgan reiterated a Sell and other firms (including GLJ Research) have flagged dramatic downside; mixed analyst views increase volatility and can amplify downward moves. JPMorgan Reiterates Sell Rating for Tesla
- Negative Sentiment: Technical damage (recent “death cross,” multi‑week losing streak) and rising competition in autonomy/robotaxi space are eroding momentum; absent strong earnings or autonomy progress, further downside is possible. Tesla’s ‘Death Cross’ Flashed Again
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
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