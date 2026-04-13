Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declines By 73.3%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,303 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 154,655 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

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Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 149,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,546. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE American: NRO) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Massachusetts business trust. Listed on the NYSE American exchange, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of real estate securities. Its structure allows investors to access a diversified pool of real estate assets within a single investment vehicle.

The fund’s primary investment focus is on equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate–related securities.

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