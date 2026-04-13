Head to Head Comparison: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) versus Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Melco International Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $9.08 million 1.19 -$16.76 million ($0.54) -0.53 Melco International Development $4.64 billion 0.16 -$100.59 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Melco International Development.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Melco International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Melco International Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -280.09% -19.56% -11.82% Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment beats Melco International Development on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Melco International Development

(Get Free Report)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

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