Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Drops By 87.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,533 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 259,316 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 396,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

EEMA stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. 120,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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