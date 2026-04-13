Short Interest in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Increases By 530.0%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,346 shares, an increase of 530.0% from the March 15th total of 3,706 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Up 0.3%

FRI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,463. First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.99.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 400.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market. The Index contains securities selected for market representation according to geography and property type. All securities in the Index satisfy the Index’s liquidity, price and market capitalization requirements.

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