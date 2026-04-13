Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,887 shares, an increase of 428.8% from the March 15th total of 2,059 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nortech Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSYS
Nortech Systems Stock Down 3.3%
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems, Inc is a specialized engineering and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces custom gas distribution and control solutions. Its core offerings include cryogenic valves and regulators, gas distribution panels and manifolds, and precision instrumentation for monitoring and controlling the delivery of industrial, specialty and medical gases. The company leverages in-house engineering, machining and assembly capabilities to tailor products to the exact specifications of its customers.
In addition to its mechanical product lines, Nortech Systems provides electronic monitoring and control systems.
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