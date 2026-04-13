AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $2.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

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Key Headlines Impacting AMC Entertainment

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 320,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 136,610 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 225,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 218,634 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $717.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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