Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to Sell

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LAC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

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Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,253.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

About Lithium Americas

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Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver‐based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high‐purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari‐Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

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