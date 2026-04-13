Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kyivstar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kyivstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Kyivstar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

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Kyivstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kyivstar Group stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39. Kyivstar Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.65 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyivstar Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYIV. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,456,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,105,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kyivstar Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 751,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000.

About Kyivstar Group

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Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value‑added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine‑to‑machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

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