Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $61.93

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.9333.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,191,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 33.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,747 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. Magna International has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.12%.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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