Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 19.50%.The firm had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

FMNB stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $524.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 196,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,294.80. This represents a 25.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,672 shares of company stock worth $530,974. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,127,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 52,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 419,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 184,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Report on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company’s primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.