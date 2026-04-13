Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

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Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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