Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Decreases By 62.1%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,060 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 184,999 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

361 Degrees International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIOF opened at $0.65 on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

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361 Degrees International Company Profile

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361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) is a Chinese sportswear company best known for its 361° brand of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, the company has grown into one of China’s leading mid-tier sportswear manufacturers, operating an extensive network of retail outlets and e-commerce platforms across the country.

The company’s product portfolio spans running shoes, basketball shoes, fitness and outdoor footwear, as well as performance apparel and lifestyle accessories.

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