Short Interest in Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Drops By 56.5%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 471 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 1,083 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XAUMF opened at $12.37 on Monday. Goldmoney has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

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Goldmoney Company Profile

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Goldmoney Inc (OTCMKTS: XAUMF) is a financial technology company specializing in the custody, storage and transacting of precious metals. Founded as BitGold in 2014 and rebranded to Goldmoney in 2015, the firm offers a platform where clients can buy, sell and securely hold allocated gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Its services are designed to combine the stability and intrinsic value of physical bullion with the convenience of modern electronic payments and transfers.

Through the Goldmoney platform, individuals and institutions can open multi-currency accounts that facilitate instant settlement in precious metals or fiat currencies.

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