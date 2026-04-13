AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $208.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $168.54 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.