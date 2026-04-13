Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) Receives $267.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.2660.

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Ferguson Trading Up 0.3%

FERG stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson has a one year low of $158.68 and a one year high of $271.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,418,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,104,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,366,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,554 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,981,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,621,000 after purchasing an additional 434,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,567,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,393,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

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Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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