Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT at $100.75

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $108.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Paola M. Arbour bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,396.50. This represents a 17.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 175,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,983.60. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,252,855 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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