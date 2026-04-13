SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) vs. T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) Head-To-Head Survey

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) and T1 Energy (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and T1 Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -18.77 T1 Energy $755.29 million 1.73 -$367.83 million ($2.06) -2.28

Analyst Ratings

SMA Solar Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T1 Energy. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T1 Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SMA Solar Technology and T1 Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 T1 Energy 2 0 4 1 2.57

T1 Energy has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 66.92%. Given T1 Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T1 Energy is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and T1 Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A T1 Energy -48.11% -173.39% -22.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of T1 Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of T1 Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T1 Energy beats SMA Solar Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

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SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About T1 Energy

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T1 Energy Inc. is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc. , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

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